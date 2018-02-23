GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a 16-year-old student has been arrested for threatening to shoot up a high school in Las Vegas.

Clark County School District Police on Thursday said the male student was arrested Wednesday on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

Capt. Ken Young says the student phoned the threat into the district’s office. He says the threat was against Rancho High School, which the teen attends.

Young says the student was found and arrested shortly after making the call.

Three other students of the fifth-largest school district in the nation have been arrested in two similar cases this school year.

