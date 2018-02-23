GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Adam Laxalt, Gun background checks, Nevada news
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is due to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit urging enforcement of a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since it passed in November 2016.

The lawsuit was filed in October, just days after a gunman in a high-rise casino shot into an open-air concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Backers want the Nevada initiative enforced, although they concede it wouldn’t have prevented the Las Vegas gunman from legally obtaining assault-style weapons.

Attorneys for the state argue that Nevada can’t force the FBI to expend federal resources to enforce the state law.

About 25 protesters were outside the courthouse. They also spoke of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen