LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge is due to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit urging enforcement of a voter-approved gun background-check law that has not been enforced since it passed in November 2016.
The lawsuit was filed in October, just days after a gunman in a high-rise casino shot into an open-air concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.
Backers want the Nevada initiative enforced, although they concede it wouldn’t have prevented the Las Vegas gunman from legally obtaining assault-style weapons.
Attorneys for the state argue that Nevada can’t force the FBI to expend federal resources to enforce the state law.
About 25 protesters were outside the courthouse. They also spoke of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida.