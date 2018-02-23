LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A convicted felon who carried a stolen 9mm handgun into an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, then aimed the gun at a police officer was sentenced Thursday to a total of 120 months in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada.
36 year old Marcus Richard Thomas, of Las Vegas, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm. United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey presided over the sentencing hearing.
According the plea agreement, Thomas admitted that, on March 31, 2017, he brought a stolen Glock 9mm firearm to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. When approached by law enforcement, Thomas aimed the gun at the police officer, who in turn fired at Thomas, striking him. Thomas admitted that he knew the firearm was stolen.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith Jr. prosecuted the case.
