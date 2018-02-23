LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man who was found guilty by a jury for receiving more than 100 child pornography photos and 100 videos was sentenced Thursday to 150 months in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, and Sheriff Joseph Lombardo for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
39 year old Frankie Allen Peraza was convicted last year of one count of receipt of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, Peraza was sentenced to lifetime supervision and is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the four-day jury trial and sentencing hearing.
According to the indictment and other court documents, in March 2013, a detective with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in an undercover capacity, use a peer-to-peer file sharing program and identified an IP address as advertising for sharing numerous file names indicative of child pornography. During an interview with Peraza, the IP address owner, he admitted that he downloaded child pornography. After a forensic examination, law enforcement found 110 photos and 110 videos of child pornography on devices belonging to Peraza.
The case was a joint investigation by the FBI and LVMPD, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elham Roohani and Alexandra Michael prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and for information about internet safety education, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc.