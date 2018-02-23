GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:cash contest, contest, Grab a Grand, kxnt

KXNT’s Grab a Grand!
Feb. 26 – Mar. 30
Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wanna win some money? Heck yeah, you do! We’ve got $9,000 a day just burning a hole in our pocket — and we wanna give it to you!

Every Monday through Friday, just listen to KXNT from 6 to 9 a.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. At 5 minutes after every hour, be listening for the special codeword, then text that codeword to 7-2-8-8-1 for your chance to win $1,000. Yep, it’s just that easy — 9 chances a day to take down a nice little score and pay some bills, buy something neat, treat yo self…whatever!

Standard message and data rates may apply…but you already knew that, right?

Check out the complete contest rules here.

