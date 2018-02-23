Photo courtesy Dreamstime
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A cold front surprised Las Vegas area residents and tourists with some snow flurries.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas on Friday said no accumulations were reported in the city, but the nearby Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area saw up to 2 inches of snow.
Meteorologist Caleb Steele says that snow was already melting with temperatures reaching 50 degrees by early afternoon.
The Weather Service said this was the first “widespread” snowfall of the winter in the Las Vegas Valley. Parts of the western valley saw some snow in January.
Steele says the weekend will not be much warmer with a high of 54 degrees expected for Saturday and 57 degrees for Sunday.