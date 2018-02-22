Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close U.S. Highway 95 south bound at Valley View Boulevard from 10 p.m., February 22, until 5 a.m., February 23, and again from 10 p.m., February 23, until 5 a.m., February 24, in downtown Las Vegas. The Decatur Boulevard, Rancho Drive, Valley View Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramps to U.S. Highway 95 south bound will also be closed from 9 p.m., February 22, until 6 a.m., February 23, and again from 9 p.m., February 23, until 6 a.m., February 24. Additionally, U.S. Highway 95 north bound at Martin Luther King Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 15 and Rancho Drive from 7 p.m., February 22, until 6 a.m., February 23.

The temporary closures are required for construction of a carpool flyover and lane restriping, among other things, as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground in 2016.

Motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.