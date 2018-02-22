GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (KNXT) – Authorities are releasing surveillance video in their search for a suspect in the fatal beating of a woman last month, according to investigators.

The victim suffered the injuries during the attack that happened on the 600 block of East Twain Avenue on January 13, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Police arrived to find the woman suffering from apparent head trauma. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she died Thursday. A preliminary coroner’s report indicated the victim’s cause of death as blunt force trauma.

The suspect was described as a heavy set black man in his 30’s with a beard. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored beanie, a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with any information about the attack was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or email to homicide@lvmpd.com.

