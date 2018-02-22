GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Lights Football Club (FC) will take on the D.C. United Major League Soccer team on Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m. at Cashman Field, and everyone can watch the action live at livestream.com/cityoflasvegas and facebook.com/cityoflasvegas.

The Lights FC is the 33rd team in the United Soccer League (USL), and began preseason play at Cashman Field against the Montreal Impact and the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer.

The regular USL season will begin against the Fresno Football Club Saturday, March 17, in Fresno, California, at 7 p.m. The Lights FC’s regular-season home opener will be a match against the Reno 1868 at Cashman on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

The free Downtown Loop Shuttle will be adding a stop at Cashman beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday through midnight Sunday morning. For more information about the Downtown Loop free shuttle, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop.

