LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada state Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt had not committed to attend a major National Rifle Association political event before his name was taken off the speakers’ list, an aide said Thursday.
Laxalt campaign spokesman Andy Matthews confirmed that Laxalt was invited to the NRA Annual Leadership Forum scheduled May 3-5 in Dallas, but said Laxalt had not confirmed he would attend.
“We don’t yet know what May’s calendar looks like,” Matthews said, adding that he didn’t know why the NRA changed its program website.
NRA spokeswoman Catherine Mortensen did not immediately provide an association comment.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that, until Wednesday, Laxalt was listed among headliners including Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, political commentator Tomi Lahren and top NRA lobbyist Chris Cox.
They were among the six people listed Thursday as confirmed speakers, along with NRA founder NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre.
The change came after 17 people were killed last week in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Nevada Democratic Party spokeswoman Helen Kalla characterized Laxalt as “more committed to the gun lobby than to keeping children safe.”