Las Vegas Metro Police Badge , on October 02, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are continuing their search for the killer in a fatal shooting on the east side of town near U.S. Interstate 515.
Homicide detectives say the male victim was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive north of East Tropicana Avenue.
A preliminary investigation indicates the victim had been dropped off at a residence there and knocked on the door when a light-colored SUV pulled up.
Police say a black male exited the vehicle and exchanged words with the victim before pulling out a handgun and shooting him.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Anyone with information should call Metro police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.