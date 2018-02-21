Police car emergency lights close up
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating an apparent homicide northwest of downtown Las Vegas.
Detectives say they found the male victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Neighbors said they heard an argument in the backyard of one of the homes before the victim apparently was shot in the driveway and stumbled into the street. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Wednesday they haven’t established a motive and don’t have any suspects.
They’re asking anyone with possible leads to call Metro police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.