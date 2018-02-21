GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Vernon Avenue
Police car emergency lights close up

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating an apparent homicide northwest of downtown Las Vegas.

Detectives say they found the male victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Vernon Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors said they heard an argument in the backyard of one of the homes before the victim apparently was shot in the driveway and stumbled into the street. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday they haven’t established a motive and don’t have any suspects.

They’re asking anyone with possible leads to call Metro police at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen