LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that may have stemmed from a drug deal outside an apartment complex about 5 miles east of the Strip.
Video surveillance footage indicates the victim was killed Sunday evening by a man who fired multiple rounds from a handgun into the victim’s parked vehicle in the 4600 block of East Vegas Valley Drive.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. He’s described as a tall, thin, black, male adult who was last seen wearing a light winter jacket and dark pants.
Police said Wednesday they didn’t find the victim until Monday morning when a caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked in front of the apartment office for hours with the driver slumped over and unresponsive.
Detectives say the motive appears to be narcotic sales.