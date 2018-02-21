LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A previously convicted felon was charged Wednesday for possession of a 12-inch pipe bomb that was found in a North Las Vegas home, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson of the District of Nevada.
46 year old Christopher Michael Robinson of North Las Vegas, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one-count of felon in possession of a firearm. His initial appearance in court is scheduled for March 1, 2018, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe.
According to the indictment and criminal complaint, on January 11, 2018, North Las Vegas Police Department officers requested help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, and the FBI related to a pipe bomb in a house. The house’s resident indicated that he had evicted Robinson for non payment of rent and that Robinson had in turn threatened to “blow up the house.” Bomb technicians used a robot to remove a 12-inch pipe bomb from the house. After inspection, it was determined that the pipe contained match heads, a pyrotechnic powder, and BB pellets (for fragmentation). During an interview with law enforcement, Robinson admitted to constructing the pipe bomb and stated that he was currently on parole in Hawaii for previously making a pipe bomb.
In addition to the current possession of a destructive device charge, Robinson is charged with being a former felon in possession of a destructive device after multiple prior felony convictions in Clark County, Nevada, and Hawaii.
If convicted, Robinson will face the statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per each count.