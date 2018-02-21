NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced there will be 24/7 lane restrictions along north and south bound Las Vegas Boulevard (State Route 604) between Nellis Boulevard and Range Road in North Las Vegas from February 20 until March 30. The City of North Las Vegas is installing 7,000 feet of sewer pipeline, measuring 42-inch and 36-inch in diameter, as part of the $14.5 million 2.5-mile-long Northeast Interceptor Project, Phase 1. Contri Construction is the general contractor. One lane will remain open in each direction.
Motorists should always use caution when travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.