GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:city of North Las Vegas, construction, infrastructure, Las Vegas Boulevard, Nellis Boulevard, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), North Las Vegas, Range Road, State Route 604
Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced there will be 24/7 lane restrictions along north and south bound Las Vegas Boulevard (State Route 604) between Nellis Boulevard and Range Road in North Las Vegas from February 20 until March 30. The City of North Las Vegas is installing 7,000 feet of sewer pipeline, measuring 42-inch and 36-inch in diameter, as part of the $14.5 million 2.5-mile-long Northeast Interceptor Project, Phase 1. Contri Construction is the general contractor. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Motorists should always use caution when travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen