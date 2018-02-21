LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested in the gunpoint robbery of a cashier at a Las Vegas Strip-area casino.
Officer Larry Hadfield said Wednesday that Tina Marie Lopez and Jason Michael Lockwood, both 36, were arrested Tuesday at an address in southeast Las Vegas.
Police earlier distributed security camera photos of a woman with a gun inside and a getaway vehicle outside the South Point Casino during the late Monday robbery.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt. Hadfield didn’t disclose how much was stolen.
Records showed Lopez was being held on $70,000 bail and Lockwood was held on $20,000 bail pending a Friday court appearance at which each is expected to have lawyers appointed to represent them on robbery and conspiracy charges.