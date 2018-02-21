LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas City Council awarded $35,000 in grants as part of the annual Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program (YNAPP) at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. YNAPP offers grants for up to $1,000 for young people to create and implement neighborhood-based service learning projects of their own design.
A total of 48 grants were awarded to projects ranging from community events, neighborhood cleanups to creating murals and gardens. Together, these projects will provide the city with a match of more than $235,460 in volunteer hours, in kind donations and/or financial contributions.
The program requires youth groups to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place in city limits.
YNAPP encourages youth to take ownership of their neighborhoods and work with adults and local businesses to make the city a better place to live.
Grant applications are reviewed by the YNAPP board, whose members are appointed by the City Council. Funding recommendations are then presented to the City Council for final approval.