LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners are inviting the public to sign a banner with messages of support for the community of Parkland, Florida, as students, parents, teachers and residents cope with the aftermath of the school shooting there last week.
Clark County Commissioners signed the 6-foot banner Tuesday morning prior to the start of their Commission meeting. The banner features Clark County’s orange and blue logo, the Vegas Strong golden heart symbol and an illustration of the Las Vegas Strip’s skyline.
The public is invited to stop by the Clark County Government Center all week to sign the banner. The sign will be located on tables inside the Government Center Rotunda on the first flood of the building, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89155. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.
News of the shooting in Florida prompted some calls to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. Anyone struggling as a result of the mass shooting that happened in our community on 1 October is encouraged to reach out to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center. A therapist is available by phone and for walk-in clients each day. The center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached by phone at (702) 455-2433 (AIDE) or toll-free at (833) 299-2433 and by email at: vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov. Its website address is http://www.VegasStrongRC.org. It also has a Facebook page at: http://www.Facebook.com/VegasStrongResiliencyCenter.