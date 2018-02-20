File photo of an auction. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The preview and pre-registration period for the first government surplus auction of the year opens Wednesday, February 21, through Friday, February 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on site at the same location as Saturday’s auction, which will be at 4320 Stephanie Street, off East Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

Saturday sale begins at 8 a.m. and features about 305 cars and 600 lots of miscellaneous items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, Clark County School District and other government agencies. Popular items to be sold include furniture, computers, bicycles, electronics and unclaimed property from McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found division. Anyone interested in participating on site at the auction must register as a bidder in person at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the lot. There is no cost to register. Payment is expected upon winning a bid. Cash, credit cards, debit cards, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks and money orders are accepted.

“Our auctions are very popular with the public,” said David Johnson, Manager of Clark County’s Automotive Division, which oversees the sales. “We encourage participants to register ahead of time so you don’t miss any action on auction day,” Johnson said.

Clark County contracts with TNT Auction to manage the surplus sales three times a year. Catalogs listing vehicles and miscellaneous items being sold are posted on TNT’s website at http://www.tntauction.com. Many items are moved to the auction site in advance of the sale and can be looked at during the preview period. Interested buyers can sit in cars and ask for them to be started up during the preview period. Clark County has an instructional video in English and Spanish posted on its website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and on YouTube to show people how the registration, bidding and payment process works. The vehicle auction is conducted online and on site at the same time. Anyone who plans to bid for vehicles online must register in advance of the sale online through TNT’s website. If you register online for the vehicle auction, you must bid online. Miscellaneous items are sold on site only during a live, separate auction that occurs at the same time as the vehicle auction.

Auctions also will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, and Saturday, November 17, at the same Stephanie Street location. In 2017 the auctions raised $6.7 million for participating governmental entities, including $2.6 million for Clark County agencies. Each auction drew an average of 1,847 bidders.