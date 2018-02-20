PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who robbed a casino at gunpoint.
Police say she walked up to the cage at South Point Casino Monday night, showed the teller a handgun and demanded money.
The teller handed over an unspecified amount of cash and the woman left in a getaway car. It’s described as an older-model brown or gold 2-door sedan with a black top and large chrome rims.
Police say she is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and wore a black beanie hat, black-rimmed glasses and a large tan scarf with a white, black and red plaid pattern. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Comments
Alan StockMore from Alan Stock