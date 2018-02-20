LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The third and final phase of Project Neon will be laid out to the media and public this week.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in connection with the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Las Vegas, is holding a news briefing to unveil details of the third and final phase of Project Neon work in downtown Las Vegas, including planned construction and associated traffic delays.
NDOT said a multi-media presentation will be held on Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m., followed by a question and answer period. The presentation will be at the Project Neon Offices, “War Room,” 320 Wall Street, Las Vegas.
This project will relieve congestion, improve efficiency and enhance safety through the busiest freeway corridor in Nevada with 300,000 cars daily and 25,000 lane changes hourly. Project Neon will reduce travel delays by 28 percent for a $110 million annual savings through increased productivity when it’s expected to be finished in summer 2019. It will improve air quality due to less idle time and vehicle exhaust while enhancing motorist safety from reduced merge and weave traffic.