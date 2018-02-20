LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are searching for the killer who gunned down a man in a Las Vegas neighborhood early Monday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the 4300 block of Del Santos Drive just before 5 a.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to investigators, the victim was dropped off at the Del Santos Drive home. After knocking on the door of that house, a light-colored SUV pulled up and a black or dark-skinned man got out, exchanged words with the victim, then shot him before fleeing the area.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity was not immediately released.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.