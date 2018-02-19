LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are accusing a man of killing his girlfriend by running her over with his minivan near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.
Police in Las Vegas have arrested 39-year-old John Treese on one count of open murder.
Authorities say Treese and his girlfriend got into an argument Saturday night because she wanted to drive. She then got out of the vehicle and began to walk on the median.
Witnesses told police they saw the minivan move backward and accelerate as it drove onto the median, striking the woman.
Police say they found the woman lying on the median. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities have not released the woman’s name.
Treese is at the Clark County Detention Center. Records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.