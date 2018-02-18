GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife in a domestic violence-related incident and left her body in a vehicle at a casino-hotel.

They say the man called police early Sunday from the Fiesta Henderson casino, saying he had hurt his spouse.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police took the man into custody and confirmed the body was inside the vehicle.

Family members say they received a troublesome call from the man hours earlier.

They went to the couple’s home to check on them and found blood in the garage and their car missing.

Homicide detectives now are investigating the case.

Police didn’t immediately identify the man or the dead woman.

  1. Rick Eaton says:
    February 18, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Could they give us any less information?

    Reply Report comment

