(Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Wisconsin man has scored $1.23 million after making a $2 bet on a Las Vegas slot machine.
Fremont Hotel and Casino said in a statement that the man hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot on Sunday at its casino in downtown Las Vegas.
The jackpot winner’s name has not been released.
It’s the Fremont’s second jackpot in less than seven months.
The previous winner only identified as Rodolfo T. won a jackpot valued at $11.8 million on a Megabuck machine.