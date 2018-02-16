GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:big jackpot, Fremont Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas news, slot machine jackpot
(Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Wisconsin man has scored $1.23 million after making a $2 bet on a Las Vegas slot machine.

Fremont Hotel and Casino said in a statement that the man hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot on Sunday at its casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The jackpot winner’s name has not been released.

It’s the Fremont’s second jackpot in less than seven months.

The previous winner only identified as Rodolfo T. won a jackpot valued at $11.8 million on a Megabuck machine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen