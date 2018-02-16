LAS VEGAS (AP) — A second group of Wynn Resorts shareholders has filed a lawsuit following the sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced last month against casino mogul Steve Wynn.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in state court in Las Vegas by the Pennsylvania-based Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund.
Wynn, the board of directors of Wynn Resorts and the company’s general counsel are listed as defendants. The shareholders accuse them of breaching their fiduciary duties.
The shareholders argue that the company’s “unwaveringly loyal” board “turned a blind eye to reports of sexual harassment and coercion.”
They claim that the board “through its action and inaction” allowed Wynn “to repeatedly coerce his female employees in sexual conduct.”
Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company earlier this month.
Las week, another group of shareholders sued Wynn and the board.