By Alan Stock
Filed Under:adopt pets, animal rescue, animal shelter, Dogs, Las Vegas, Nevada SPCA, Newstalk 840am KXNT, no kill shelter, NSPCA, Oso, pet pick of the week, pets, talk radio, The Alan Stock Show

Oso, our Pet Pick of the Week is a 3-year-old Poodle mix.

He came to the Nevada SPCA from another shelter with an injury to his left eye. The staff worked swiftly to perform the necessary surgery to remove the eye and he has been recovering quite well.

Due to skin sensitivities it is recommended that he should be fed a grain-free fish-based diet.

He gets along well with other small dogs and is expected to do well with mature children.

He is friendly, sweet, cute and fuzzy and he’s looking for a forever home.

