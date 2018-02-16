Oso, our Pet Pick of the Week is a 3-year-old Poodle mix.
He came to the Nevada SPCA from another shelter with an injury to his left eye. The staff worked swiftly to perform the necessary surgery to remove the eye and he has been recovering quite well.
Due to skin sensitivities it is recommended that he should be fed a grain-free fish-based diet.
He gets along well with other small dogs and is expected to do well with mature children.
He is friendly, sweet, cute and fuzzy and he’s looking for a forever home.
Comments
Alan StockMore from Alan Stock