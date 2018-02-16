GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Cashman Field, Las Vegas Lights FC, Soccer, Sports, United Soccer League, Vancouver Whitecaps
Soccer ball in the net

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re a soccer fan then Saturday should be a rush for you.

The Las Vegas Lights FC will take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, February 17, at 8 p.m. and everyone can watch the action live at livestream.com/cityoflasvegas and facebook.com/cityoflasvegas.

The Lights FC is the 33rd team in the United Soccer League (USL), and began preseason play at Cashman Field against the Montreal Impact. The Lights will also host D.C. United on Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m.

The regular USL season will begin against Fresno F.C. on Saturday, March 17, in Fresno, California, wiht a time to be determined. The Lights FC’s regular season home opener will be a match against the Reno 1868 at Cashman on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m.

The free Downtown Loop Shuttle will be adding a stop at Cashman beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday through midnight Sunday morning. For more information about the Loop visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen