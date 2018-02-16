LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re a soccer fan then Saturday should be a rush for you.
The Las Vegas Lights FC will take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, February 17, at 8 p.m. and everyone can watch the action live at livestream.com/cityoflasvegas and facebook.com/cityoflasvegas.
The Lights FC is the 33rd team in the United Soccer League (USL), and began preseason play at Cashman Field against the Montreal Impact. The Lights will also host D.C. United on Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m.
The regular USL season will begin against Fresno F.C. on Saturday, March 17, in Fresno, California, wiht a time to be determined. The Lights FC’s regular season home opener will be a match against the Reno 1868 at Cashman on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m.
The free Downtown Loop Shuttle will be adding a stop at Cashman beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday through midnight Sunday morning. For more information about the Loop visit http://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/DowntownLoop.