HENDERSON, NV (KXNT)( – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will open the remaining section of the new Interstate 11 Railroad Pass interchange, including the loop ramp access to north bound traffic, at noon, February 20, in Henderson.
The milestone marks the nearing completion of the $83 million first phase of Interstate 11, which calls for building a new four lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive in Henderson. Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. is the general contractor. The remaining initial segment of Interstate 11, south of the interchange, will not open until early April.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.