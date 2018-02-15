Nevada Health Link website (photo: Tate South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), Nevada’s state agency that helps people get budget-appropriate health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, announced the Carrier Premium Fee (CPF) for Exchange-based plans will remain unchanged for plan year 2019 at 3.15 percent.

“Remaining at the same fee structure for another year demonstrates the Exchange’s ability to provide steadiness in an otherwise uncertain market,” said Heather Korbulic, Executive Director for the Nevada Exchange. “Year-over-year, the Exchange has been successful in keeping our rates lower than the federal government while increasing our enrollment. Through the Exchange’s prudent fiscal planning and projections, both Nevada carriers and consumers can have confidence in the operations of the Exchange evidenced by the stability of our rates,” Korbulic said.

During its fifth and most recent Open Enrollment season, the Exchange enrolled 91,003 Nevadans, including 29,212 new enrollees and 61,791 returning customers. Open Enrollment was November 1 through December 15, six weeks shorter than in years’ past. Despite the shortened period, the Exchange’s robust marketing and outreach campaign generated week-over-week enrollment increases resulting in a 2.2% increase in overall enrollment.

While Open Enrollment has ended, previous Prominence and Anthem consumers have a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) that enables them to enroll in a different plan on the marketplace until March 1. In-person assistance with an enrollment specialist is available year round, so consumers should make an appointment as soon as possible (today). Furthermore, certain changes in an individual’s life can make them eligible for a SEP an allow them to enroll at any time during the year. Examples of qualifying life events include loss of employer-based coverage, changes in income, changes in family size through marriage, divorce or the birth of a child. To find out if you’re eligible, visit NevadaHealthLink.com.