LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Charleston Boulevard on ramp to Interstate 15 south bound from 9 p.m., February 19, through mid-October in downtown Las Vegas.
The closure is needed to construct a portion of the new Charleston Boulevard/Interstate 15 interchange as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Motorist should use caution while traveling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.