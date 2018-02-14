GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet in a neighborhood north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the man was outside of his apartment on the 200 block of West New York Avenue leaving food for some stray cats Tuesday night, when a drug-related shootout broke out and a stray bullet struck him.

Police say the bullet traveled 50 to 60 yards through an alley before hitting the man. At least eight bullets flew through the neighborhood.

McGrath says the man in his 30s is “truly an innocent victim.”

Witnesses told police between three and five people were involved in the shootout. Detectives are talking with residents to try to identify those involved.

McGrath says police are also working to locate area surveillance systems.

