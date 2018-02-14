LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department has arrested 34-year old Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen on one count of felony child abuse for an incident involving a student. The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School in November 2017.
The investigation, which was done by the CCSD Police Department investigations bureau, substantiated allegations of grabbing a student that resulted in her arrest. Raygoza-Rosen has been serving as a first-grade teacher at the elementary school and was hired by CCSD in January 2007. Her employment status with CCSD is currently listed as “assigned to home” since November.
Following her arrest, Raygoza-Rosen was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Video from the CCSD Police Department regarding the arrest is available on the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CCSDPD.