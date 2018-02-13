LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police released a suspect sketch in the case of a suspect who alleged attempted to kidnap two young girls moments apart in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood last week, authorities said.

Investigators said the man tried to pull a 6-year-old girl into his car against her will on the 2700 block of Marlin Avenue around 6:40 p.m. last Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Neighbors confronted the man, who let go of the girl and left the scene before police could arrive.

However, less than 10 minutes later, officers were sent to the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, where a man matching the same description approached a 7-year-old girl playing in the playground and attempted to take her with him. The suspect was confronted by a family member and he released the child and ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 18-20 years old with a medium build and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, gray sweat pants, and grey Nike shoes.

The suspect vehicle was described a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows.

Anyone with any information about the incidents were asked to call the LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-3755, or by email at NEACCOP@lvmpd.com.