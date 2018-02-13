LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two women have filed reports alleging casino mogul Steve Wynn sexually assaulted them in the 1970s.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a statement on Tuesday said one woman reported Wynn assaulted her in Las Vegas and the other said her sexual assault happened in Chicago.
Police say the alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas won’t be investigated because the statute of limitation for that offense in Nevada is 20 years.
The other report was forwarded to Chicago police.
Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts last Tuesday, less than two weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of women said he harassed or assaulted them.
Wynn has vehemently denied the allegations. His spokesman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.