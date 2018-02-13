GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
PHOENIX (AP) — A new court date was set for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A hearing scheduled Thursday for Douglas Haig has been moved to March 15.

Haig’s lawyer says more time is needed to review evidence and consider resolving the case before any indictment is filed.

Haig was charged by prosecutors with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig’s fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock in the weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people.

The charge centered on armor-piercing cartridges.

