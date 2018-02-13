LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – “Celebrate the Evolution of Royalty,” is a Black History Month exhibit, appearing through Friday, February 16, at the Clark County Government Center rotunda Gallery at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. A free reception will be held Thursday, February 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Curated by Exquisite Impressions Special Events of Las Vegas, the exhibition features the history of African Americans, beginning with a glimpse into African-American history, African American in politics and the military, African Americans in sports and entertainment, and Africa the Motherland.
“This exhibit pays tribute to the special men and women who have helped shape the history of Las Vegas and the nation,” said Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, who brought the exhibit to the Rotunda Gallery along with the Clark County Arts Plan. “I encourage everyone to view this timely and informative exhibit,” Weekly added.
In addition, the exhibition features artifacts, images, art and fashion. “Black History Month” is an annual celebration of achievements made by African Americans presented during a time that recognizes the central role that African Americans played in the history of the United States. This event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrate the history of blacks in America.
The Clark County Government Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov or call the Public Art Office at (702) 455-8685.