Art might be in the eye of the beholder but it also brings beauty and meaning into any room or surrounding area. While Las Vegas might be known as “Sin City,” it also boasts of a thriving local art scene. Pop-up showings, galleries, live performances and demonstrations bring art to both the community and tourists. Discover paintings, sculpture, drawings and other forms of artistic expression while supporting Southern Nevada.

Art House LV

City of the World

1229 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89104

(702) 523-5306

www.cityofttheworldlasvegas.org

Founded in 1996, City of the World, a nonprofit community arts agency, includes the Art House LV gallery and Artz-to-Go program. The gallery showcases over 60 local artists representing every art medium. There is also a dedicated gallery room for students and art teachers to display their art in a real gallery environment. Located in a restored vintage home built in the 1940s, the center offer classes, hosts events and operates the Artz-to-Go program, which brings art into the community. Local art is for sale and the center hosts the monthly Las Vegas Artists Guild meeting (free and open to the public) the second Monday of the month.

Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas

Neonopolis

450 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 382-2926

www.mglv.org

In downtown Las Vegas, The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas has been designed to be a fluid art museum and engage with the community. This includes hosting lectures, mixers, receptions and art installations. MGLV features over 20,000 square feet of exhibit area with a main, small works and special exhibitions galleries. Local artists as well as national and international artists are featured in all mediums. Admission is free for everyone on Saturdays.

GEM Artistry Studio

917 S. 1st St.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89101

www.gemartistrylv.com

G.E.M. Artistry features the original collection of vibrant urban-pop art, jewelry, sculptures and apparel by Geneva E. Marquez. GEM uses visual mixed media including acrylic, oil and watercolor mediums as well as texture gels and digital artistry. G.E.M. also hosts popup art events featuring other local artists and musicians. Marquez has displayed her work on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown and in California.

First Friday Las Vegas

1025 S. 1st St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 472-6484

www.ffflv.org

First Friday Las Vegas (along with Preview Thursday) celebrates the burgeoning local art scene the first Friday of the month. First Friday Foundation, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization, operates the festival located in the arts district in downtown Las Vegas. Galleries and other businesses remain open during the evening hours with local musicians playing in various areas. The Las Vegas Healing Garden and Remembrance Wall to honor 1 October is also located in the arts district. The park features a pathway, seating area, memorial wall and 58 trees planted to remember the victims who died during the Route 91 Harvest festival. A shuttle is available from outlying parking areas to the festival.

Art Encounter

5720 S. Arville St.

Suite 119

Las Vegas, NV 89118

(702) 227-0220

www.artencounter.com

Open since 1992, Art encounter focuses on modern master artists as well as local and national emerging artists. Brett Maly, president of Art encounter, has made numerous appearances on History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” as an art expert. He has also written the book,“The Pocket Picker for Fine Art,” a guide to finding art and prints in thrift stores or estate sales and checking its value. Rod Maly, founder and CEO of Art encounter, owns the only authenticated Leonardo da Vinci sculpture, “Horse and Rider.” Local artists represented include Jennifer Main, Galina Evangelista and Jon Jannotta.

