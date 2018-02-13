GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ambulance crash in Las Vegas has killed an emergency-medical technician and a patient.

The Review-Journal reports the ambulance was on a non-emergency call taking a patient between facilities when the driver lost control on a wet road early Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the American Medical Response ambulance crashed and rolled into a rocky embankment near an Interstate 15 on-ramp.

The EMT in his 50s and patient in his 60s died at the scene.

The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Police say the overnight rainfall was a factor in the crash.

Highway Patrol trooper will escort the EMTs body to the coroner’s office. Names of the EMT and patient were not immediately released.

