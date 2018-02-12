File photo of a courtroom. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal brawl outside a downtown Fargo bar last year has been scheduled for trial.
Darren Patterson faces manslaughter and assault charges that together carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. Court documents say Patterson is from Las Vegas.
Authorities allege he beat up three men including James Grant outside the HoDo bar on May 27, 2017. Grant died the following month.
A nine-day trial has been scheduled beginning June 19.