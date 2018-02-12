GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Nevada news, Reno news, winter weather
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Normal winter weather has returned to northern Nevada after nearly two weeks of near-record high temperatures.

An early-morning snow storm slowed the Monday commute and delayed the start of Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno, where about 2 inches of snow fell.

Traffic is moving over Interstate 80 but chains or snow tires are required over the Mount Rose Highway from Reno to Lake Tahoe and on US 395 from Reno north to the California border.

A winter-weather advisory remains in effect for central and northeast Nevada until 4 p.m. Monday, and until 4 p.m. Tuesday in south-central Utah, where up to 5 inches of snow is possible above 5,000 feet.

A high wind advisory has expired in southern Nevada but gusts up to 40 mph are forecast Monday afternoon along the Colorado River Valley.

