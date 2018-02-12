HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Fire Department is seeking career-minded people with solid preparation and commitment to enter a long-term career in the fire service profession
Online applications for Henderson Fire Fighter will be accepted from February 12, 2018, until March 12, 2018, and are limited to the first 1,800 applicants. If interested you can apply and get more information at JoinHendersonFire.com.
Applicants are not required to be Henderson residents but must meet the following minimum qualifications to apply for Henderson Fire Fighters:
*High school diploma or equivalent.
*At least 18 years old at the time of the written examination for fire fighter.
*Valid Nevada or “border state” driver’s license (or obtain within 30 days of starting the fire academy)
*Current Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification by the time of the Fire Chief’s interview.
The selection process to become a Henderson Fire Fighter includes a written exam, oral board and selection interviews, background investigation, and psychological and medical examinations that include drug and alcohol screening. Applicants must also present a valid Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) card/notice that confirms passing of the CPAT occurred on or after November 21, 2017.
Henderson Fire Fighter has a salary range of $50,989.12-$87,214.40 ($17.51-$29.95 per hour), and a 56-hour work week. The Henderson Fire Department is an equal opportunity employer seeking to attract applicants that reflect the diverse population of the city of Henderson.