LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bail is set at $1 million for a veteran Las Vegas police officer accused of more than two dozen kidnapping and sexual assault charges.
Las Vegas police say 38-year-old Bret Theil will be relieved of duty and placed on unpaid leave.
He reportedly was suicidal before his arrest early Thursday during a standoff at a home on the northwest edge of town.
A Clark County grand jury indicted Theil the day before on multiple counts, including six counts of first-degree kidnapping, six counts of sexual assault of a child under 14 and five counts of lewdness with a child under 14.
Theil joined the force in 1998 and was working in the traffic bureau.
It’s not clear if he has a lawyer. Court records indicate his lawyer in a guardianship battle withdrew from the case last month.