CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On February 4, 2018, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, Nevada Department of Corrections, and the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force (ENNTF) conducted an operation which resulted in the arrest of two female visitors who were attempting to smuggle controlled substances into the Ely State Prison. As a result of this investigation Detectives seized a total of about 27 grams of methamphetamine from both visitors.
19 year old Daveonda Neal and 35 year old Tonya Alexander, both of North Las Vegas, were arrested. Both Neal and Alexander are charged with trafficking a controlled substance 4-14 grams (Methamphetamine), transporting a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and attempted furnishing of a controlled substance to a State Prisoner. Neal and Alexander are being held on $150,000 bail.
The Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force consists of the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, Nevada Department of Corrections, White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The Task Force is funded in part by the Justice Assistant Grant.