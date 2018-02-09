GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson Police are investigating the death of an 81-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man Friday morning as an apparent murder-suicide.

The male murder suspect called 9-1-1 about 5:30 a.m. and reported he had shot his wife and then state he was going to shoot himself.

Officers responded to their residence, located at the 2600 block of Windmill Pkwy., where they located the deceased couple with apparent gunshot wounds.

The names of the couple will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending next of kin notification.

This is the first homicide of 2018 investigated by Henderson Police.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

