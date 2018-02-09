The match ball is seen during the UEFA Champions league second leg quarter final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Malaga in Dortmund on April 9, 2013. Dortmund defeated Malaga 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of a soccer ball. (credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase is back for the 11th year as the largest international youth soccer tournament in the country during Presidents’ Day weekend, February 17-19, (boys), and February 23-25 (girls). The annual showcase expects 430 male youth soccer teams, ages 11-19, and 237 female teams, from 19 foreign countries and 27 U.S. states, to compete on valley fields at seven different area parks. The event is co-hosted by the City of Las Vegas and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club, and is expected to bring about $27 million into the local economy, according to Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club President Roger Tabor. The showcase is expecting 350 college soccer coaches and recruiters from across the country to scout the young athletes. Spectator admission and parking are free at all games. Parking is limited; carpooling and public transportation are recommended. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating.

“For the first time, we have to split this tournament into two weekends in order to have the space, the time and the referees to accommodate all the teams who want to play. This is our largest registration ever for the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Soccer Showcase,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “It’s our 11th annual tournament over Presidents’ Day weekend. Every year more young players come from all over the world to play soccer on our world-class fields. They enjoy playing the game they love and our wonderful weather, meet with college coaches and recruiters, make new friends, boost our economy and bring great soccer competition to our youth. It’s a great time for all, and I’m so proud Las Vegas hosts such a fabulous event!”

The first weekend, matches will be played from 8 a.m. on artificial turf fields, and 10 a.m. on grass fields, to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Matches will be played 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Teams are guaranteed four games. Championship games will be played on Monday at Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex, 7353 Eugene Avenue, starting at 11:30 a.m. Medals and trophies will be presented to winning teams following each championship game, expected to be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Event partners include Adidas, Blueman Group, Buca di Beppo, Chapman Auto Group, Gatorade, Generation Adidas International, GL Productions, International Travel Partners, Jabbawockeez, Mystere by Cirque du Soleil, Rotary International Clubs of Las Vegas, Scouting Zone, Traveling Teams, Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club and the City of Las Vegas.

For more information on accepted teams, player profiles, college coaches expected to attend, tournament schedules and program, participating hotels and more, go to http://www.LVMayorsCup.com or call 702-258-0279.