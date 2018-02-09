The area near The Fabulous Las Vegas Sign has become the memorial for the victims after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, that took 58 lives, October 28, 2017. On the night of October 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, leaving 58 people dead and 546 injured. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)