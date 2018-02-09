GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
The area near The Fabulous Las Vegas Sign has become the memorial for the victims after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, that took 58 lives, October 28, 2017. On the night of October 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, leaving 58 people dead and 546 injured. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge has ordered The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal to return copies of a redacted autopsy of an off-duty police officer killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The judge’s ruling on Friday also barred the media organizations from further reporting the details of Officer Charleston Hartfield’s autopsy.

AP attorney Brian Barrett said the news cooperative would immediately appeal the ruling.

The autopsy record was one of 58 that another judge ordered the Clark County coroner’s office to release last week to the AP and Review-Journal.

The officer’s widow, Veronica Hartfield, argued the autopsy records were confidential and contained protected health information.

Attorneys representing the news organizations said once personal identifiers are redacted, claims to privacy no longer apply.

