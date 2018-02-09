LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police arrested a man who allegedly trapped a boy inside a west Las Vegas Target restroom on Black Friday, authorities said.
Nicholas Donovan was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident that happened at the Target store near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard on Nov. 24, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined the boy went into the store’s restroom and was in there for some time. The boy exited the restroom just as a family member was about to go in and retrieve the child. As the family left the store, the boy told a parent that a man had detained him in the restroom and would not let him leave.
The family returned to the store and reported the incident to employees. The suspect was not located.
After detectives with the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section were contacted, images of the alleged suspect were obtained from the store’s video surveillance, which led them to Donovan.
Donovan, 21, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of lewdness with a child under 14.