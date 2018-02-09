Photo courtesy City of Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Veteran law enforcement officer Thedrick Andres has been named as a new Deputy Chief of the Henderson Police Department and will begin his service in that role on Monday, February 12.

“Incoming Deputy Chief Thedrick Andres began his career as a corrections officer in 1990 and as a police officer in 1996 and he will bring more than 25 years of solid law enforcement experience to his new role at the Henderson Police Department,” said Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson. “I worked closely with Deputy Chief Andres at the Arlington Police Department and I have seen first hand his strong leadership skills and deep commitment to public safety and I am confident he will be an exceptional addition to my command team. In addition to selecting a new deputy chief, I am also in the process of evaluating current members of the Henderson Police Department for additional upcoming promotional opportunities, including filling a second deputy chief position,” Chief Watson said.

“I am honored to have been selected for this important leadership position and to serve under Chief Watson. I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the Henderson Police Department and to using my extensive law enforcement experience to build on the successes that have made our community such a safe place to call home,” said incoming Deputy Chief Thedrick Andres.

Andres comes to the Henderson Police Department after retiring from service as a lieutenant with the Arlington, Texas Police Department. He brings 28 years of experience in the law enforcement profession to his new position. As a deputy chief with the Henderson Police Department, he will oversee field operations.

Andres began his career in law enforcement working for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, the largest maximum-security prison in the United States. After serving more than six years as a corrections officer and a corrections sergeant, he transitioned to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) in 1996. During his tenure, Andres worked in NOPD’s Patrol Division, Narcotics Division and Community Oriented Policing Division.

In 2005, Andres transitioned from NOPD to the Arlington Police Department (APD) where he rose through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant. As a patrol commander at APD, Andres established a strong reputation for working side-by-side with community members, business leaders and faith-based stake holders in an effort to resolve crime concerns and improve neighborhoods.

Andres attended Southern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) and the 54th School of Executive Leadership at Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA). Andres and his wife have two children.