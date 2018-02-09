JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. agriculture secretary will be in Nevada to tour farms, appear at a town hall and speak to grocery-store industry representatives.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is set to attend the National Grocers Association Convention for independent grocers in Las Vegas on Sunday.
He’ll then tour Las Vegas Livestock on Monday with Nevada Director of Agriculture Jim Barbee and livestock operation partner Hank Combs.
Next up is a tour Gilrease Orchard and a town hall for the state agriculture industry. The visit will be followed by a look a third facility, Anderson Dairy.
Perdue is expected to speak with reporters on Sunday and Monday.